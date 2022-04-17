Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $845.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

