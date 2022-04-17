52,672 Shares in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Semrush during the 4th quarter worth $730,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semrush by 302.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the third quarter worth $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Semrush alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Semrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Semrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Shares of Semrush stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Semrush (Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.