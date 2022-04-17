Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,142,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 1,051,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after purchasing an additional 46,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 536.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 611,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 515,537 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $26.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

