Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,498 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,178 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,799,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at about $10,437,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 235.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 374,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 308.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 310,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 234,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

