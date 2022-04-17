United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,642 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $79.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

