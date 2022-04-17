Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 277,890 MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 277,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ML. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth about $65,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ML stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

In other news, Director Jeff Gary purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

