Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $1.12 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.74 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.07.

