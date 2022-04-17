Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 7,928 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 139.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 954,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,892,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 33,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,596,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $61.19 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

