Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $1.13 Million Holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.