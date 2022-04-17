Northstar Group Inc. Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 7.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

