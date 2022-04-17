Ocean Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 16.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

