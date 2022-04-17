Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Sells 2,240 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,215 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.64. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

