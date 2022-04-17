Cwm LLC Invests $116,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOOGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

MOO stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

