Cwm LLC Invests $116,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46,571 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

MOO stock opened at $107.72 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $88.04 and a 12-month high of $108.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.25.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

