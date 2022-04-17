Cwm LLC Takes $115,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 92.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.78 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.39.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.
JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.