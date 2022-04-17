Cwm LLC Takes $115,000 Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 4,859.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 92.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $12.78 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

