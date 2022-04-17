Cwm LLC Invests $114,000 in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,837 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000.

NYSE:GLP opened at $27.74 on Friday. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $24.00.

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

