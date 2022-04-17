Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 3,975 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

NYSE:CNP opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.