Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 1,536 Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Atlanticus in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ATLC opened at $44.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.57. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $216.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Atlanticus from $91.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

