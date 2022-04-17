Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 197.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, Director Steven A. Davis acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $99,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO opened at $17.50 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 8.37%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.47%.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.