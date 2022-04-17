1,540 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in JD.com by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 96,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 65,548 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in JD.com by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in JD.com by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 548,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,657,000 after purchasing an additional 314,664 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in JD.com by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ JD opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of -148.84 and a beta of 0.65. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.53.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.