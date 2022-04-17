Cwm LLC Invests $112,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,360,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 13,851.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 85,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 84,634 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,443 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

Shares of XSLV opened at $47.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

