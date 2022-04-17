Cwm LLC Invests $113,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 131.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $402.00 to $367.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $460.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $378.56.

MarketAxess stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.30 and a 1-year high of $545.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

