1,264 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $671,977,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $164,798,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $154,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $144,731,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $93,151,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE GXO opened at $59.30 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

