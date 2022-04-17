Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,465,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,979,000 after buying an additional 96,915 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,443,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,302,000 after buying an additional 86,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,106,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,585,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,549,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,346,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,302,000 after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

