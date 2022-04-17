Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 3,349 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,349 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Relx by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after purchasing an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relx by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Relx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,026,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 52,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx Plc has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $32.71.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

RELX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.84) to GBX 2,730 ($35.57) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,804.67.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

