Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price to $96.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.79.

PCAR opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $810,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PACCAR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,856,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

