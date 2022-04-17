Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RPRX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.40.

RPRX opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.86 and a twelve month high of $47.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.50 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,966,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

