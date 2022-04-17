Marc Swanson Sells 7,660 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,316.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 25th, Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $465,296.24.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.19. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 140.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

