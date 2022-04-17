VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “VectivBio Holding AG is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe rare conditions for which there is a significant unmet medical need. VectivBio Holding AG is based in BASEL, Switzerland. “
Shares of VECT stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. VectivBio has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $17.47.
VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.
