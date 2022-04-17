JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $589,054.92 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMJ opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.34. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 157.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 388,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 66.1% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

