Andrew Neal Siegel Sells 39,643 Shares of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at C$2,229,409.53.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$16.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.26 and a 52 week high of C$43.98.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

