Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lowered to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.25.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.07 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,459,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,656,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,108,000 after acquiring an additional 644,131 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,310,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 583,873 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

