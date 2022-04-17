Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,124,472.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $914,550.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $782,850.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $884,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $1,080,375.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $811,950.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00.

Upstart stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $176.27. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.15 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of -0.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.43. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.01 million. Analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Stephens began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $510,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.