LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Lowered to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered LGI Homes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.09). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 16,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $1,990,583.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock valued at $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,950,000 after buying an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.