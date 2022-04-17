Corrine D. Ricard Sells 10,000 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $76.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.19.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Mosaic by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MOS shares. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Mosaic Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

