JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $48.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.04%.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 179.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

