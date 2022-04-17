JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Target Price to $39.00

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 645.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 38.2% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 102,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,379,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

