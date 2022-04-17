Truist Financial Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $75.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,562 shares of company stock worth $3,282,851 over the last 90 days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $10,488,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,759,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 93,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

