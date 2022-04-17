Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Sells $783,106.72 in Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $783,106.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PING opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,288,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after buying an additional 849,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ping Identity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,311,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,760,000 after buying an additional 126,956 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,672,000. Keenan Capital LLC lifted its position in Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,848,000 after buying an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after buying an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

About Ping Identity (Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

