JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $39.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.85.

Shares of KBH opened at $33.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.71.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

