Raymond James Cuts Copa (NYSE:CPA) Price Target to $110.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPA. Barclays increased their price objective on Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Copa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

NYSE:CPA opened at $79.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $80.31. Copa has a 52 week low of $64.47 and a 52 week high of $97.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. Copa had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copa will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Copa by 988.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 333.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Copa by 27.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

