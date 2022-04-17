Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) PT Lowered to $18.50

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GRBK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

GRBK stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $966.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $452.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.40 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 72.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 16,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.