Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.88.

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

