Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $442.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $718.07.

NYSE:SAM opened at $365.76 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $342.74 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.48 and its 200 day moving average is $452.67.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The company had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boston Beer by 1,721.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after buying an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Boston Beer by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after buying an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after buying an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

