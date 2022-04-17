Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $91.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.40.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

