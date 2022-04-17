Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $1,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,047,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,611,970.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Monday, April 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,300,600.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $1,298,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,291,400.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $1,323,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,354,600.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,321,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $1,354,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after purchasing an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.