Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) PT Raised to $75.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NTRA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.08.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.01.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock worth $1,030,661 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

