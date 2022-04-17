Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Major Shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index Sells 513,804 Shares

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ventures V. (Jersey) L.P Index sold 513,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $1,197,163.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,793,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,169,863.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SHPW opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.82. Shapeways Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Shapeways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shapeways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shapeways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

