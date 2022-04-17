Insider Selling: K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Director Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) Director Saurabh Handa sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.94, for a total value of C$1,242,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,689,800.

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KNT shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$8.75 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.