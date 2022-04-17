Robert W. Baird Cuts NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target to $35.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.13.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $81.89.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 449.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

