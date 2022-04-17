Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $640.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $650.00 to $640.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $537.00.

Netflix stock opened at $341.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.36. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 1 year low of $329.82 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after purchasing an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

